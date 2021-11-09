Former Rock Island County Board member Nick Camlin to run for treasurer in 2022

Democrat Nick Camlin will seek the Rock Island County Treasurer’s Office in 2022, when current Treasurer Louisa Ewert retires, making the announcement at a campaign event Monday night at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Hall in Rock Island.

Camlin, 34, has over 11 years of experience with Rock Island County, serving on the County Board from 2010 until 2017, when he was appointed as the Chief Deputy for Karen Kinney, Rock Island County Clerk. Camlin has been the South Rock Island Township Clerk since 2013.

Nick Camlin, Rock Island County Chief Deputy Clerk, will run for Treasurer in 2022.

“My experience at the local levels of government has prepared me for this role, and I offer the people of Rock Island County dedicated public service and good government as Treasurer,” Camlin said Monday night, after being introduced at the event by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.

The County Treasurer’s Office is responsible for mailing property tax bills and collecting payments from taxpayers before distributing the funds to the various taxing bodies of Rock Island County, including cities, villages, school districts, townships, and library districts. Additionally, the Treasurer is charged with fiscal responsibility of all County funds and investments. Camlin says his experience with the County’s policies, software, and property taxing system should be qualities voters look for in a candidate.

“My goal in public service is very simple: to make government better by prioritizing quality customer service for taxpayers, paying close attention to the details, and leading by example to serve the needs of the people,” he said.

Current Treasurer Louisa Ewert has endorsed Camlin’s campaign to succeed her, saying she is “confident in his abilities and is impressed with how well he works with the public,” according to a campaign release. Ewert was elected Treasurer in 2010, and has been an employee of Rock Island County since 1993.

“Treasurer Ewert has done a fantastic job and has decided to retire at the end of her term in 2022. If elected, I will ensure that the office continues the reputation of excellence and honesty that she and her predecessors have set in place,” Camlin said.

His campaign has a website featuring Camlin’s resume, campaign priorities, and election information:

www.nickcamlin.com.

“I believe public servants should be open and transparent, and I hope voters will explore

my website, contact me, and consider my candidacy. I look forward to going door-to-door and speaking directly with the people of Rock Island County,” said Camlin.