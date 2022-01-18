Former Rock Island police chief becomes second in command in Whiteside County

Former Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen has been named Chief Deputy to Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.

VenHuizen has 28 years of service with the Rock Island Police Department, serving the last eight years as chief. He retired from Rock Island on Oct. 31, 2021.

He was raised in Whiteside County in rural Erie, so he is no stranger to Whiteside County. VenHuizen has a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, former President of Quad Cities Chiefs of Police and earned the City of Rock Island Citizen of the Year award in 2019.

“To say I am excited to have Jeffrey VenHuizen join the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is an understatement,” Sheriff Booker said in a Tuesday release. “As Sheriff, I will continue to serve the citizens of Whiteside County, along with Chief Deputy Jeffrey VenHuizen as second in charge, we will continue to move the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office forward with new programs for the county.”