Former Rock Island YMCA building given landmark status

The former Rock Island YMCA building located at 500 20th Street has been designated as a local landmark by the Rock Island Preservation Commission.

Built in 1912, the building housed the YMCA until it’s interior was damaged by a fire in the late 1970s. While it has served several other purposes over years, it is currently owned by the Dan Vinar Furniture Company and is used as their showroom.

Lisa Vinar, of Dan Vinar Furniture Company, sought to have the property deemed a landmark to help protect and preserve it in the future.

Recently, investigators have been searching for paranormal activity in the building, which you can follow on the Haunted YMCA Rock Island Facebook page.