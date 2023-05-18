Former Sherrard teacher Ramona McMeekan recently was honored for 20 years of volunteer service with “Ag in the Classroom,” an initiative to teach children about agriculture through the Mercer County Farm Bureau, a news release says.

Connie Lord, Ag in the Classroom volunteer, surprised McMeekan with a plaque at Sherrard Elementary where McMeekan formerly taught. McMeekan also taught at Coyne Center and served in the Sherrard School District for 40 years.

McMeekan thought she would be attending the Ag in the Classroom taught by volunteer Tracy Wyant (Principal Casey Wyant’s mom), just for fun, to observe and enjoy watching the second graders learn about horses.

McMeekan’s husband, sister, daughter, granddaughter and great granddaughter (second grader Evelyn Hebel) were in attendance to witness the special moment.

“Twenty years is a long time to commit to anything,” said Sherrard Elementary Principal Casey Wyant. “Ramona has committed over 60 years of her life to share her appreciation for education, nature, and everything they have to offer with our future generations.”

“Her contributions to the education of our youth in the Sherrard School District is immeasurable and the impacts will surely be felt for generations to come as these students pass that love onto others.”

A lifetime of educating and helping

Ag in the Classroom started with the USDA in 1981.

ACE Camp has been held yearly in May since 1996, started with a $500 grant from Pioneer.

McMeekan started helping with Ag in the Classroom in 2003, after her retirement from the Sherrard School District. She taught school at Coyne Center and Winola Elementary Schools for a total of 40 years.

In addition to presenting the lessons in second grade classrooms at Sherrard and Winola, McMeekan participated in committee meetings at the county level, prepared lesson plans, gathered and purchased materials for the lessons and the themed snacks, organized and scheduled volunteers to help in the classrooms, and assisted with planning and hosting ACE Camp.

To coordinate with the monthly themes, she helped the students make snacks – usually in a zip-lock bag – including ice cream, pumpkin pie, fudge, Tootsie Rolls, and

1-Ramona – Front row left to right, Dick McMeekan, Ramona McMeekan and Karen

Burton; back row left to right, Connie Lord, Denise Hampton, Sue Breiby and

Sallie Patterson.

horse feed snack mix.

Later, she volunteered in the classroom while others taught, prepared the materials for the snacks and activities, and helped with organizational tasks.