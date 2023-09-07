Former Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives Mike Madigan is apparently done with his political career.

The ‘Sun-Times’ reports that Madigan will not run again for the last office he’s held, Democratic Committeeman for the 13th Ward. He’s held that post since Richard Nixon was President and Richard J. Daley was Mayor.

Madigan retired as Speaker of the House after more than 30 years in 2021 after being indicted. He’s facing a federal racketeering trial in April and has denied any wrongdoing. Madigan was the longest-serving leader of any state or federal body in the country.

