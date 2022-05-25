Former teachers from Muscatine created “The Sleeve” to protect people from active shooters.

Daniel Nietzel is one of the creators of the product. He says several school districts in the Quad Cities have them in case of an active shooting.

The Sleeve was created in 2014. Since then, it’s helped save lives.

“Our products, we know, have been used in active-shooter events before, and and they have worked. And that makes you really proud. We had a Sleeve utilized in the UCLA shooting … in a door breach attempt,” said Nietzel.

The impact of Tuesday’s shooting runs deep at Fighting Chance Solutions, which manufactures The Sleeve. (On Tuesday, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers, and wounding 17 others.)

“We have an employee that works here that has family that go to that school – a third and fourth grader. She didn’t know like for the longest time if they were safe, They were able to locate one but they couldn’t get a hold of the other – a fourth grader, I believe,” said Nietzel. “Thank God they’re safe but who knows what they saw who knows what they went through.”

The Sleeve is also used in hospitals, military installations and a nuclear plant, he said.