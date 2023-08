Todd Wilson used to live in The Davenport, the apartment building that partially collapsed in May. But ever since the collapse, Wilson has been homeless. Wilson says he’s currently staying at a hotel that the Salvation Army set him up with.

The Davenport apartment building, located at 324 Main St., Davenport, sustained a partial building collapse May 28, 2023. (Brian Weckerly, OurQuadCities.com)

As Local 4’s Jackson Rozinsky’s reports, Wilson says his current living conditions are not ideal, and he’s not alone.