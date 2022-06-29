Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, spoke Wednesday in Davenport.

She appeared at the Dahl Old Car Home (5215 Grand Ave., Davenport), with U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa). Haley was the first female governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, and the 29th United States ambassador to the United Nations for two years, from January 2017 to January 2019.

Haley, 50, is spending today and Thursday at several Iowa events, fueling speculation of a potential 2024 run for president. as hopefuls commonly visit the first-in-the-nation caucus state before the campaign kicks off, according to The Hill.

In April 2021, Haley said she would not run for president if former President Trump decides to launch another bid for the White House.