Former University of Iowa Children’s Hospital nurse raises money for Italy

A former nurse at the University of Iowa is doing her part to help those who are fighting the Coronavirus pandemic in her hometown of Sicily, Italy.

Sabrina Vitale is a pediatric critical care nurse who will be part of the Anesthesia Nursing program in May at the University of Iowa.



She started a GoFundMe page to help health care workers in Sicily, which is her hometown.

“I felt really bad about being a health care worker not being able to go to Italy to give a hand, lend a hand to anybody I could and I felt really bad about my being there and not know what could happen,” said Vitale. “My fiancee lives there, my grandma who will be turning 90 lives there, as well as my great aunt, uncles, cousins, my fiancee’s family so alot of loved ones live in Sicily.”

She raised $1,725 in a few days.

“The money has been sent internationally wired through the community bank of Muscatine,” said Vitale “It was sent to the Civil protection of the Sicily region and that money will go towards protective equipment and for health care workers and ICU monitors and things for just honestly aiding the front liners so mask, etc, etc.”

Some of the donations came from Iowa, Wisconsin and even Sicily,

Vitale has a warm message to her donors.

“So keep staying strong, we’re all going through this together and we’re going to make it out strong, thanks for donating,” said Vitale.