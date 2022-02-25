Local 4 News first introduced you to Lamont Hill Jr. in October of 2021. He was a former United Township High School student and football player who was severely injured while playing football for Eureka College.

Hill suffered from two mini strokes and loss of mobility on his right side according to doctors, leaving him hospitalized for nearly three months. For one of those months, he was unconscious.

Hill regained consciousness and, through physical, occupational and speech therapy, was able to return home on Christmas Eve.

“I got my miracle baby for Christmas,” said Tiffany Talbot, Hill’s mother.

Hill’s friends and family gathered Thursday night to celebrate Hill’s recovery and 19th birthday.

Hill’s doctors cleared him to return to the football field in six months. Hill says he is excited and eager to play again.