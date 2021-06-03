Former WWE wrestler Mick Foley making stop at Rhythm City Casino

Rhythm City Casino Resort welcomes WWE legend and best selling author Mick Foley for his Nice Day Tour! to its Rhythm Room on September 13.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. adults only (must be 21 or older) show are $20 for entry in the show or $50 VIP tickets which include a Meet & Greet after the show and a 11×14 “3 Faces of Foley” signed by all three characters, photo opportunity, and autograph of an item. Seating is a first come, first serve basis.

Tickets can be purchased now online or from the Market in the Casino.

Mick Foley, best known for his years in the WWE for his characters Cactus Jack and Mankind as well as his hardcore wrestling style, will share stories from his autobiography “Have a Nice Day!” and memories from his pro wrestling history.