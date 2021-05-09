Forsooth! Carl Sandburg College provides Shakespeare Theater Camp for teens

Carl Sandburg College’s Corporate & Leisure College will give teens an opportunity to get on stage this summer with its Shakespeare Theater Camp from June 14-18.

Led by Sandburg theater instructor Robert Thompson, the camp is for students in entering grades 9-12. Camp-goers will rehearse with peers and Sandburg theater students to create a showcase for friends and family on the final day of the camp. Previous theatrical experience is not necessary.

The camp will meet each day from 9 a.m.-noon in the Fine Arts Theater (Room F118) on Sandburg’s Main Campus in Galesburg, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd. Masks will be required, and social-distancing guidelines will be followed.

Cost of the camp is $50 and includes a T-shirt. The registration deadline is noon June 1. Students may register after that date, but they will not receive a T-shirt.

For more information or to register, contact Sandburg’s Corporate & Leisure College at 309.345.3501 or community@sandburg.edu. A registration form is also available on its webpage, www.sandburg.edu/Academics/Corporate-Leisure-College.