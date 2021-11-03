Forums scheduled to search for new Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ next Chancellor

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) will be hosting multiple open forums the week of Nov. 8 to receive input regarding its search for a new chancellor. The district includes Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges.

EICC Chancellor Don Doucette recently announced he will be retiring in July of 2022. The EICC Board of Trustees is currently beginning the process of selecting his successor.

Don Doucette, seen here congratulating a graduate, will retire next July as chancellor of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

The forums offer faculty, staff and students of the college, as well as the public, an opportunity to help identify desired leadership profile characteristics for the next EICC Chancellor.

The district has hired the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) to assist in the national search. ACCT Search Consultant, Dr. Daniel LaVista, will conduct the hour-long, virtual forums via Zoom the following days and times:

Tuesday, November 9

Wednesday, November 10

12 – 1 p.m. https://zoom.us/j/99975898356

Friday, November 12

1 – 2 p.m. https://zoom.us/j/94685721085

To join in on the discussion, just click on the Zoom link during the designated day/time. No RSVP is needed.

In addition to the public forums, the college has developed a brief electronic survey community members can complete if they are unable to attend one of the sessions. The anonymous responses will also be used to inform the development of the draft Chancellor Profile. The survey is available here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/eastern-iowa-community-colleges-chancellor-search

More information about the forums is available on the college’s website at eicc.edu/forum.