Foster dog from out of state is missing in the QC

A rescue dog from Oklahoma named Charlotte was on her way to a brighter future here in the Quad Cities when she went missing, the Oklahoma alliance for animals had saved Charlotte from a hoarding situation in Tulsa.

With the help of Ruff Life Dog Rescue, she was set to begin a new life in Davenport.



Charlotte is entirely on her own in a new city. While she is very friendly with other dogs, she is very skittish around humans. Her caretakers worry about her ability to fend for herself all alone.



Lack of food and water represent only a fraction of the concern for Charlotte as she has been known to run across busy streets. She has been spotted a few times — each time she was near a busy road and escaped before caretakers could save her.



It is important that if you do spot this young loose puppy, you know how to properly handle the situation to best ensure charlotte has a safe return to ruff life dog rescue.

Do not approach her, rather reach out to Ruff Life Dog Rescue or the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals via Facebook or call 918-948-5908 or 720-255-8780.