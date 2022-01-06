Foster’s Voice: advocating for suicide awareness and prevention

According to the CDC, the number of trips for potential suicides by kids increased 31% in 2020, compared to 2019. Depression is the most common link to suicide, but where can these young victims get the help they need? Kevin Atwood from Foster’s Voice dropped by Local 4 to talk about the non-profit organization dedicated to helping others with depression and advocating for suicide awareness and prevention.

For more information about Foster’s Voice, click here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255, or text start to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

