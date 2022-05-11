The Twin Torch Foundation is co-sponsoring the 22nd Black & Gold Gala with the Mu Chi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Saturday, May 14th at the RiverCenter (136 E. 3rd St., Davenport).

The social hour starts at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and program at 7 p.m. Tickets are for $50 each or $400 for a table of 8.

According to the foundation president, Stewart Carter, the purpose of the Gala is to raise scholarships for minority graduating high school seniors, living in the Quad Cities, who plan on attending a college, university, or trade school in the fall. The theme of this year’s Gala is “Building a Foundation for the Future.”

The Twin Torch Foundation works to empower communities through education, advocacy, and service to enhance the quality of life for community members, according to a Wednesday release. The Foundation will also use this event to recognize and showcase an outstanding individual and organization in the QC, as well as the outstanding Mu Chi Lambda Chapter Brother of the Year.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was founded in 1906 on the campus of Cornell University and its mission statement is to develop leaders, promote brotherhood and academic excellence, while providing service and advocacy for our communities. To date, nearly 300,000 men have been initiated into the fraternity.

Rev. Dwight Ford, executive director of Project NOW, is a member of the Mu Chi Lambda Chapter.

The Mu Chi Lambda Chapter was founded in Rock Island in 1977 to execute the fraternity’s mission and aims in the QC. Fraternity member Rev. Dwight Ford says the local chapter works tirelessly for low-income youth and families.

“We believe the Black and Gold Scholarship Ball will provide deserving students and economically challenged families a way forward in education,” Ford said in the release. “A scholarship is the kind of investment that can not only change a life but also yield a lifetime of return.”

Over the past 22 years, the Black and Gold Scholarship Ball has grown to become one of the key events for community leaders and minorities in the QC area. This effort has resulted in Mu Chi Lambda Chapter investing more than $30,000 and providing scholarships to over 38 young people in the QC area to attend college.

In addition to scholarships, the fraternity supports the community through various activities to include donating more than $30,000 to the March of Dimes, providing over 35,000 community service hours to Big Brothers Big Sisters, and mentoring at risk youth. The chapter is celebrating its 45th year of service in 2022.

The Mu Chi Lambda Chapter has 20 active members (including the QC, Dubuque, Macomb, and Dixon, Ill.). In addition to the scholarship ball, the group hosts an annual father and son breakfast – focusing on STEM awareness; they donate food baskets to families during Thanksgiving and Christmas; and members register voters through the “Voteless People is a Hopeless People” program.

The chapter also participate in the Adopt-a-Highway Program with the city of Rock Island, and members are involved in various coat drives and back to school programs.

Tickets for the upcoming ball can be purchased at the Twin Torch Foundation website, by clicking on the Black & Gold Gala tab on the home page. For additional information concerning ticket sales or business sponsorship opportunities, visit www.muchilambda.com or call Black & Gold Ball Chair, Col. Terry Saul at 601-955-4896.