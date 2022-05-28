The Moline Foundation Board has approved $230,000 in grant funding for 43 area non-profit organizations. The Moline Foundation accepted applications for capital and program expenses.

Samuel McCollum, Executive Director / Founder of STEAM on Wheels said “This support will help implement a STEAM program at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center during the 2022-23 school year. The 32-week curriculum will use emerging technologies to expose all students to STEAM in unique ways that encourage learning, improve academic outcomes, and prepare them for successful careers. As Frederick Douglas said, ‘It is easier to build strong children than repair broken men.’

Jennifer Kingery, Fundraising Chair and Board member of Playcrafters Barn Theater said “We are extremely grateful to The Moline Foundation for their assistance toward our fundraising campaign to replace our aging roof. Last year, their grant provided us much-needed seed money and now this 2022 award puts us within arm’s length of having the project fully funded. We have high hopes patrons and fans of our nearly 100-year-old community theatre will take us over the goal line to pay off this most essential need.”

Grants approved include: