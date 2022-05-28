The Moline Foundation Board has approved $230,000 in grant funding for 43 area non-profit organizations. The Moline Foundation accepted applications for capital and program expenses.
Samuel McCollum, Executive Director / Founder of STEAM on Wheels said “This support will help implement a STEAM program at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center during the 2022-23 school year. The 32-week curriculum will use emerging technologies to expose all students to STEAM in unique ways that encourage learning, improve academic outcomes, and prepare them for successful careers. As Frederick Douglas said, ‘It is easier to build strong children than repair broken men.’
Jennifer Kingery, Fundraising Chair and Board member of Playcrafters Barn Theater said “We are extremely grateful to The Moline Foundation for their assistance toward our fundraising campaign to replace our aging roof. Last year, their grant provided us much-needed seed money and now this 2022 award puts us within arm’s length of having the project fully funded. We have high hopes patrons and fans of our nearly 100-year-old community theatre will take us over the goal line to pay off this most essential need.”
Grants approved include:
- Abbey Foundation – $5,000, capital improvements.
- Association of Fundraising Professionals, $2,500, program support.
- American Red Cross of Quad Cities, $3,500, home fire prevention and relief.
- Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope, $7,500, client support services.
- Bethany for Children and Families, $7,500, teen programming.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, $5,000, programming support.
- Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, $2,500, gun buy-back program.
- Dress for Success, $2,500, Career Connections Program.
- EveryChild, $5,000, prevention services.
- Family Museum of Arts and Sciences, $2,500, Thomas and Friends Summer Programming.
- Figge Art Museum, $2,500, Big Picture Outreach.
- First Tee Quad Cities, $2,500, program support.
- Friends of Hauberg Civic Center, $4,000, capital support.
- Genesius Guild, $2,500, “Midsummer Night’s Dream” production cost.
- German American Heritage Center, $1,000, programming support.
- Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, $3,000, technology upgrades.
- Gigi’s Playhouse, $2,500, technology upgrades.
- Habitat for Humanity, $7,500, low-income homeowners support.
- Heart of Hope Ministries, $3,000, capital project support.
- Humility Homes and Services, $5,000, rapid rehousing program.
- Jamieson Community Center, $5,000, Mercer County Senior Services.
- Living Proof Exhibit, $2,500, program support.
- Mercado on Fifth, $10,000, capital improvements – new community center.
- Midwest Writing Center, $2,500, young emerging writers internships.
- Moline 150 , $15,000, sesquicentennial celebration support.
- Moline Township, $2,500, summer concert series.
- NEST Cafe, $8,500, food cost.
- Playcrafters Barn Theater, $8,000, roof replacement.
- Prairie State Legal Services, $4,000, program support.
- Pregnancy Resources, $2,500, Safety First car seat program.
- Quad Cities Open Network, $2,500, QCON program support.
- Quad Cities Senior Olympics, $1,000, program support.
- Quad Cities Youth Conference, $2,500, program support.
- Quad City Botanical Center, $3,500, Ability Garden.
- Quad City Symphony Orchestra, $2,500, youth ensemble.
- River Bend Food Bank, $25,000, Expanding to End Hunger Campaign. Second of three commitments.
- SAL Family and Community Services, $10,000, Milan facility playground improvements.
- STEAM on Wheels, $10,000, Martin Luther King Jr. Center programs.
- Truth First Film Alliance, $2,500, “Resurrecting Forest Grove” production.
- Two Rivers YMCA, $10,000, summer camp.
- Wilson Middle School, $1,500, family reading program.
- Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County, $4,000, program support.
- YouthHope Christian Friendliness, $7,500, HVAC repairs.