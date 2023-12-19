The Quad Cities Community Foundation on Tuesday announced its first QC River Connections Grants, designed to support projects and organizations that address environmental issues facing Mississippi River communities in the QC area through inclusive and innovative projects.

The grants have been awarded to nine local organizations — totaling $250,000, they will drive efforts to build and strengthen relationships among people, organizations, communities, and the river, according to a Community Foundation release.

Sue Hafkemeyer started as CEO of Quad Cities Community Foundation on June 1, 2022 (photo: Quad Cities Community Foundation).

“The Clean River Advisory Council has worked incredibly hard over the past year to design, support, and distribute these grants,” said Sue Hafkemeyer, president/CEO of the Community Foundation. “This is the fruit of that labor—seeing local organizations excited and ready to start these projects and engage their communities.”

The Clean River Advisory Council was formed in partnership with the Walton Family Foundation’s Mississippi River Initiative, which has invested $637,000 over two years to launch the program.

The council is supporting local projects through grants and will soon announce a guiding, community-informed Mississippi River Equity Vision for local waterways and river-adjacent neighborhoods. The vision and accompanying report can be found HERE.

One of those neighborhoods is Floreciente, located between the river and 7th Avenue in Moline. The Palomares Social Justice Center has partnered with the Floreciente Association to focus on neighborhood beautification and the expansion of a community garden.

“There is a lot of neighborhood pride here,” said Susana Aguilar, co-chair of Floreciente Association. “Last year, we had more than 100 volunteers at our clean-up day—we ran out of equipment. This grant is going to make our beautification efforts bigger, safer, and more accessible for our community.”

The project also includes the expansion of a community garden. “The garden has become a valued green space and a productive resource for the neighborhood,” said Samantha Wright, president of Palomares Social Justice Center. “We’re going to invest in equipment and infrastructure to make the project more sustainable. We want to distribute food to more neighbors, and we are going to add educational opportunities so that families can go and grow their own food as well.”

Green spaces and urban farms like this are proven to reduce the stormwater runoff that can pollute waterways.

The new river-oriented grants total $250,000 for nine local organizations.

The full list of grant recipients is:

East Moline Main Street: Learning Outside Together-River Neighborhood Unification Project—$5,500

Learning Outside Together-River Neighborhood Unification Project—$5,500 NEST Cafe: Responsibly Nourishing our River Community—$10,000

Responsibly Nourishing our River Community—$10,000 Together Making a Better Community (TMBC): Plastics for Good—$12,000

Plastics for Good—$12,000 Palomares Social Justice Center: Clean-Up Floreciente; Floreciente Community Garden; Beautification of Floreciente—$18,635

Clean-Up Floreciente; Floreciente Community Garden; Beautification of Floreciente—$18,635 AKWAABA QC: River Connection to Immigrant Population—$32,462

River Connection to Immigrant Population—$32,462 Great Plains Action Society: Mississippi River Rights Coalition—$40,000

Mississippi River Rights Coalition—$40,000 STEAM on Wheels: Growing Together: Community Garden Expansion for Sustainable Living—$40,538

Growing Together: Community Garden Expansion for Sustainable Living—$40,538 Spring Forward Learning Center: Our River-Spring Forward Summer Enrichment Camps—$45,000

Our River-Spring Forward Summer Enrichment Camps—$45,000 Tapestry Farms: Gardening as Healer—$45,865

“Thanks to the advisory council, our community and nonprofit partners, and the staff members guiding this program, Clean River Advisory Council is making a big impact already,” added Hafkemeyer. “And this is only the beginning. The projects they are supporting, and the vision they are creating, will improve our water and build our communities for many years to come.”