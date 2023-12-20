Just in time for the holidays, a foundation has eased financial burdens for the family of a Knox County deputy who was killed in 2022.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has announced they have paid the mortgage on the Viola home of Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist in full, as part of their 2023 Season of Hope. The annual Season of Hope program honors the sacrifices of America’s heroes. This year, the Foundation will deliver 40 mortgage-free homes to families nationwide between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

Deputy Weist was struck and killed on April 29, 20022 as he was setting out spike strips to stop a suspect’s vehicle who was fleeing from police.

Deputy Weist, who was a 10 year law enforcement veteran, graduated from Western Illinois University in 2009 with a law enforcement and justice administration degree. He began his law enforcement career with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department before joining the Aledo Police Department and then the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in 2018. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Viola Fire Department

“The Fallen First Responder Home Program has been a huge blessing to my family, and it has helped relieve some of the financial burden of navigating a single-parent household now that Nick is no longer with us,” said Jessica Weist, Deputy Weist’s widow. “I am extremely grateful to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation and all their donors who have made this gift possible.”

“This holiday season, we pay tribute to the memory of the brave first responders, who risk their lives to keep us safe every day,” said Frank Siller, chairman of Tunnel to Towers. “Deputy Weist’s attempt to deploy spike strips, one of the most perilous tactics in law enforcement, reflects his unwavering commitment to keeping his community safe and stopping a suspect from getting away. Tunnel to Towers is honored to take care of the family he left behind, by ensuring they can stay in their home, in their community, and never have to make another mortgage payment.”

This year, Tunnel to Towers will deliver more than 200 mortgage-free homes across its Fallen First Responder Home Program, the Smart Home Program, and the Gold Star Family Home Program.

For more information on Tunnel to Towers, click here.