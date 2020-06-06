Four arrested after fight involving stabbings in Davenport

(From left to right) Simon Reyna, Jr., 41, of Davenport, Iowa; Nathan Tyson Jorgenson, 43, of Davenport, Iowa; Aaron Dennis Lindquist, 50, of Colona, Iowa; Michael Vernon Brasmer, 44, of Davenport, Iowa. All four men face charges after a fight involving stabbings in Davenport on June 4, 2020.

Local 4 was the only crew on the scene and first brought you the story of a fight involving a stabbing Thursday night in Davenport. Now four men face charges in that altercation.

The four men are:

Simon Reyna, Jr., 41, of Davenport, was charged with participating in a riot, possession of a controlled substance, and going armed with intent.

Nathan Tyson Jorgenson, 43, of Davenport, was charged with participating in a riot, assault causing serious injury, assault causing bodily injury, and going armed with intent.

Aaron Dennis Lundquist, 50, of Colona, Iowa, was charged with participating in a riot.

Michael Vernon Brasmer, 44, of Davenport, was charged with participating in a riot.

According to the Davenport Police, all four men originally got into an argument at Jimmie O’s Saloon at 2735 Telegraph Road. Later, they encountered each other again near the intersection of South Clark Street and Hobson Avenue.

Lundquist and Brasmer were walking when Reyna and Jorgenson stopped their vehicle and confronted them. Reyna was armed with a bat and struck one of the victims in the abdomen. Jorgenson had a knife and stabbed both Lundquist and Brasmer in their backs.

Lundquist and Brasmer both needed medical attention for the cuts, with one needing staples and the other surgery.

Reyna also admitted a bag containing 1.5 grams of marijuana that was found in his vehicle was his.

All four men were booked in to the Scott County Jail and were eventually released on bail.