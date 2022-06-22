Four men were arrested Tuesday in Whiteside County — including one wanted for first-degree murder — after a chase where the suspect vehicle zoomed past 100 miles an hour.

On June 21, 2022 at approximately 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Deputy was conducting stationary patrol on I-88, when the Deputy clocked a silver Dodge Charger traveling eastbound at a speed of 111 mph, according to a Sheriff’s Department release Wednesday.

The vehicle matched the description of an ISPERN Alert for a vehicle involved in a Fleeing & Eluding incident in Rock Island County. The Whiteside County Deputy made an attempt to the stop the vehicle, but terminated at Mile Marker 36. The suspect vehicle was last observed exiting at the ramp and traveled eastbound on U.S. Route 30, where it was located by the Rock Falls Police Department — going 90 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Although not being pursued, the suspect vehicle continued eastbound at an extremely high rate of speed. The driver lost control after driving onto the north shoulder of the roadway, rolling the vehicle rolled before coming to rest in the 700 block of East Route 30.

After the accident, four male black suspects were seen attempting to exit the vehicle and flee the scene, the release said. One eyewitness reported seeing one of the suspects carrying a handgun as he fled on foot. At no time were any suspects seen on video running eastbound from the scene.

The first suspect was apprehended as he was exiting the crashed vehicle while attempting to flee. This suspect was identified as 23-year-old Montriel D. Clark of Rockford. Clark was taken into custody, transported to CGH by ambulance for minor injuries, and later remanded to the Whiteside County Jail.

In addition to charges from this incident, Clark was wanted out of Rockford for a valid arrest warrant for 1st-Degree Murder / No FOID / Unlawful Use of Weapons/ Aggravated Discharge / Aggravated Battery.

Additional officers from the Illinois State Police, Sterling, Rock Falls, Prophetstown, and Fulton Police Departments were requested and established a perimeter that extended West to Route 40 and South to I-88.

Officers searching the area first apprehended 28-year-old Gregory Gould of Rockford in the 700 block of East Route 30, hiding in a shed behind a residential property. The search was extended to a wooded area and included the use of the Carroll County K-9, aerial drones, and officers on foot.

The search resulted in the subsequent apprehension of the remaining two suspects — 20-year-old Jimmitreus J. Castleberry of Aurora, and 23-year-old Terrance T. Howard of Hazel Crest. Castleberry was also wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections on a parole violation warrant, while Howard was also wanted out of Rockford for Failure to Appear, Fleeing & Eluding.

Evidence recovered at the scene included a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun; a 9mm Glock handgun with an extended magazine and an installed after-market device that converts the semi-automatic weapon to fully automatic, and multiple controlled substances including crack cocaine, MDMA and cannabis.