Four men from Moline are behind bars after the Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group seized six firearms, cannabis, cocaine and over $50,000 in suspected drug proceeds during a series of search warrants in Moline last week. On May 25th, detectives executed multiple search warrants at residences as part of an ongoing cannabis and cocaine trafficking and illegal possession of firearms investigation.

As a result of the search warrants, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed the following charges:

Dylan Degeeter, age 19, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon, with bond set at $40,000.

Jose Gomez-Morales, age 42, is charged with one count of Possession with intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, with bond set at $100,000.

Juan Gomez-Vargas, age 19, is charged with one count of Possession of a firearm without FOID; one count of Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, with bond set at $50,000.

Denzel Magallon-Vieyra, age 19, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons and one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, with bond set at $50,000.

A shotgun, two rifles, a Ghost handgun, a stolen handgun, another handgun, cannabis, cannabis wax, psilocybin mushrooms, powder cocaine and over $50,000 of suspected drug proceeds were seized as a result of the search warrants. All subjects were transported to Rock Island County Jail in lieu of bond. This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or any other information regarding the distribution of illegal drugs and firearms can contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 and leave an anonymous tip.