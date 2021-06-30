Four arrested on methamphetamine charges

(From left to right) Robert A. Doss, 37, of Oquawka; Michael A. Abbott, 32, of Oquawka; Chelsea M. Roller, 34, of Oquawka; Emily A. Kay, 29, of Oquawka.

The Illinois State Police arrested four people in Oquawka, Illinois, for distribution and possession of methamphentamine.

On June 25, the Illinois State Police West Central Illinois Task Force (WCITF), along with assistance from the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Illinois State Police SWAT Team, and Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at 1552 Township Road 2550 North in Oquawka.

In the search, agents seized:

148 grams of ice methamphetamine

hypodermic syringes

drug paraphernalia

an undisclosed amount of United States currency

Those arrested and their charges as a result of the search are:

Robert A. Doss, 37, of Oquawka

One count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine over 15 grams (class 1 felony)

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor)

Three active arrest warrants

Michael A. Abbott, 32, of Oquawka

One count of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams (class 3 felony)

One count of possession of hypodermic syringes (class A misdemeanor

One active warrant

Chelsea M. Roller, 34, of Oquawka

One count of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams (class 3 felony)

One count of possession of hypodermic syringes (class A misdemeanor)

One active arrest warrant

Emily A. Kay, 29, of Oquawka

One count of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams (class 3 felony)

One active warrant

All four are being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the investigation are asked to contact WCITF at 217-222-0331.