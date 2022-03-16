Four people were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 136 in Clinton, according to a news release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Clinton County Deputies were dispatched to the 4100 block of Highway 136 for a two-vehicle crash, the release says.

After an investigation, deputies say a vehicle headed west on Highway 136 collided head-on with a vehicle headed east on the same highway.

The driver and two passengers in the eastbound vehicle died, the release says. The driver of the westbound vehicle also was killed.

A passenger in the eastbound vehicle was transported to Mercy One, then was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic, the release says.

The identities of those involved are not being released pending notification of their families.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol continue to investigate the crash. Iowa State Patrol, Andover Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, Charlotte Fire Department, the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation – Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement and Med-Force Air Ambulance assisted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department at the scene.