Four Eastern Iowa Community Colleges faculty and staff receive the Emeritus Award

Four Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) faculty and staff were honored with the Emeritus Award.

The award recognizes retiring or retired individuals who exhibit service to students and the community while at their college.

Faculty and staff at the EICC in Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott Community College were awarded. The individuals recognized for the award include:

Barb Hixon – Biology instructor for over 30 years at Scott Community College. Equal to her contributions as a biology instructor, she also was a faculty mentor.

Karen Vickers – Took on multiple roles for 35 years at Clinton Community College. Vickers was the college’s president for 23 years. She also was the vice-chancellor for academic leadership and student development.

Des Goodall – Worked for more than 30 years as the CE program manager and dean for the EICC continuing education department.

Rop Lipnick – Art instructor at Scott Community College for 17 years.

Visit eicc.edu/emeritus for more information.