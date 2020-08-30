Four in custody after police chase in Davenport

Four people are in custody after a police chase in Davenport on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.
Davenport Police were pursuing suspects in a stolen car when it crashed on West 31th Street near Harrison Street.
Four suspects ran from the car and were chased by police on foot through the nearby neighborhood between Main and Sheridan Streets and West 30th and West 31st Street.
All four suspects, three males and one female, were eventually apprehended.
Preliminary reports place some of the suspects were involved in a shooting earlier in the day.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.