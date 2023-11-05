Four people were injured and two were airlifted to Iowa City after a crash in Jackson County last night.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, a 2011 Chevy Silverado was driving southbound on Ninth Avenue near W. Bellevue- Cascade Road on November 4 at about 9:30 p.m. when the driver lost control. The Silverado entered the west ditch, rolled and landed on its tires. Three out of the four occupants were ejected. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

Two people in the Silverado were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Two others were airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. Their names and conditions have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. They were assisted by the Illinois State Police; Jackson County, Jones County, Dubuque County and Bernard Fire Departments and Cascade EMS.