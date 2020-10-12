Four injured in Warren County crash

Four people were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Monmouth Township in Warren County.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday about one mile east of Ilinois Route 164, says a news release fromi Illinois State Police.

Mulleek O. Odomes, 18, of Monmouth was driving a silver 2000 Honda westbound on U. S. Route 34 and Vicki L. Feehan, 52, of Monmouth, was driving a gray 2018 Chevrolet east.

“For an unknown reason,” Odomes lost control and ran off of the roadway to the right, then drove back onto the roadway and crossed both westbound lanes.

Odomes continued through the center median and crossed both eastbound lanes before striking the Chevrolet on the eastbound right shoulder.

Feehan’s passengers, both of Monmouth, were 9 and 6 years old.

All four were transported to a local hospital.

Odomes was cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.