Four injured, two arrested after a fight in Muscatine

Four people were injured and two were arrested after a fight in the early morning on Saturday in Muscatine.

Around 3 a.m., Muscatine Police were called to the 1000 block of 1st Avenue about a fight.

At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old female and a 21-year-old male that were severely injured. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. In addition, a 23-year-old male and a 19-year-old male had been stabbed during the fight and were treated for their injuries.

As a result of the investigation, two individuals were arrested and charged:

Mike Fidencio Perez, Jr., 23, of Muscatine, was charged with two counts of willful injury (class C felony), and one count of criminal gang participation (class D felony). He is being held in the Muscatine County Jail.

Jaime Michael Gomez, 19, of Muscatine, was charged with one count of criminal gang participation (class D felony).

The Muscatine Police Department is continuing the investigation the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. David O’Conner of the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922 extension 608. Callers may remain anonymous.