Four more deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday four more deaths due to COVID-19 bringing the total number of deaths to 79.

The latest individuals to pass away were one man in his 90s, two men in their 80s, and one man in his 70s, whom had all been living in long-term care facilities.

“These deaths have all occurred since Friday,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our deepest sympathies to their families and friends.”

There were also 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the health department, giving the county 2,908 since the start of the pandemic.

Currently their are 14 patients in the hospital due to COVID-19.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 80s

2 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

3 men in their 40s

2 men in their 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 boy younger than 13

1 woman in her 50s

2 women in their 40s

2 women in their 30s

2 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.