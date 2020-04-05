Four more positive cases of COVID-19 announced in Rock Island County; official total rises to 46 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department announced four more cases in Rock Island County on Sunday afternoon, bringing the official total of cases to 46.

These cases involve a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s.

All individuals are in isolation at home.

Due to federal privacy laws, no additional information regarding these cases is available.

To further prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Rock Island County Health Department recommends taking the following precautions:

Social distancing; staying at home as much as possible

Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

Staying home when you are ill

The health department advises those who think they may need to seek health care to first contact their health care provider. The provider can assess whether patients need to be seen in the office or whether they can recover at home.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Rock Island Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health webpages.