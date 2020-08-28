Four people charged with murder after shooting

The Davenport Police Criminal Investigation Division has charged four people in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation. That homicide took place on August 22 on the 6500-block of N Harrison St. and resulted in the death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings of Moline.

Police say two individuals are in custody:

Demarcus Liddell, age 33, of Coal Valley, Illinois, is charged with Murder 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, and Conspiracy. He is currently in custody in the Scott County Jail. Liddell was originally charged with Burglary 1st Degree. New information was obtained and the original charge has been amended.

Cordell McDowell, age 32, of Coal Valley, Illinois, is being charged with Murder 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, and Conspiracy. He is currently in custody in Muscatine County Jail on an unrelated charge.

Davenport Police told Local 4 News on Monday that an arrest in Coal Valley on W 10th St. was related to the homicide on N Harrison St. on August 22. We have called the Davenport Police Department to find out if one (or both) of those people are connected to that arrest. We are waiting to hear back.

Two individuals are not in custody and have warrants issued for their arrest. The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating these individuals.

Derrick Hargrett, age 33, of Rockford, Illinois is being charged with Murder 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, and Conspiracy.

Taneshia Coleman, age 36, of Davenport, Iowa is being charged with Murder 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, and Conspiracy.



This is developing news. More information will be posted on OurQuadCities.com as it becomes available to us.