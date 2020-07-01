Four people taken away on stretchers in Davenport

Davenport Police confirmed four people were taken away on stretchers after a violent incident broke out near the intersection of E. 14th Street and Pershing Avenue in Davenport around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. (Jarek Andrzejewski, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Local 4’s Jarek Andrzejewski says police told him a two-man patrol spotted a shooting victim lying in the street just after 10 p.m.

Four adult males have been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries that appear to be from gunshots.

Police suspect it was a targeted event. There is no threat to the public at this time.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-7979.

The 1400 block of Pershing Avenue between E. 14th and E. 15th Streets is still blocked off.

Police say it will not be blocked off for the entire tonight.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News was the first news source to report to the intersection of E. 14th Street and Pershing Avenue in Davenport, where there is a heavy police presence.

We are still working to find out more details on the situation, but what we do know so far is that four people have been taken away on stretchers due to a violent incident.

The 1400 block of Pershing Avenue between E. 14th and E. 15th Streets is currently blocked off as police begin their investigation.

It appears that any victims of violence have been cleared from the scene.

Local 4’s Jarek Andrzejewski reports officers are using flashlights to search for evidence, and nine shell casings have been spotted at the scene.

More information will be provided when available.

