Four Quad Cities students awarded Hy-Vee Foundation scholarships

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced on Friday that four Quad Cities students have each been awarded $1,000 from the Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program.

In honor of Hy-Vee’s 90th anniversary this year, scholarships were awarded to 90 high school seniors and college students who are part of the Hy-Vee community across the company’s eight-state region. Scholarships were awarded to high school students who work for Hy-Vee, or have a parent who works for the company, and to college students who are employed by Hy-Vee.

Local high school scholarship winners include:

Grace Almgren, Utica Ridge Hy-Vee (Davenport)

Emma Janecek, West locust Hy-Vee (Davenport)

Amira Siddique, Avenue of the Cities Hy-Vee (Moline)

Sarah Sorrell, Milan Hy-Vee

Since 1969, Hy-Vee has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships.

“For more than 50 years, we have awarded scholarships to students who are connected to Hy-Vee and have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements,” said Jess Enos, Hy-Vee’s vice president of training and education. “The Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program allows us to help young students achieve their educational goals.”

High school students selected for this year’s scholarship had an average GPA of 3.98 and an average ACT score of 29.