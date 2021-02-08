Four rescued from porch roof in Rock Island fire

The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a house fire at 4516 6th Avenue around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Four residents of the home tried to escape down the stairs after being alerted of the fire by a smoke alarm, but were unable due to smoke and heat. Instead, they went out on a porch roof where they were rescued by responding fire fighters.

All four were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Crews battled the advanced fire and frigid temperatures. No fire fighters were injured during the blaze.

The Rock Island Fire Marshal believes the fire was caused by a space heater being used in the three season porch in the back of the home.