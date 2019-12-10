Four Scott Co cities update water agreement

The mayors of Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale and Panorama Park met Monday to sign updates to their waste water facilities and infrastructure agreement.

Upgrades to the water pollution control plant began in 2015, and are scheduled to keep going through 2025.

Davenport’s mayor Frank Klipsch says the updates to the 28E agreement were needed to accomodate the growth in the area, seen since the original agreement in 1974.

It will help fund replacing components that have been at the plant since the 70’s.

“They’re upgrading the systems that need to be done, making them more efficient,” Klipsch said. “And making them more accommodating to the additional growth throughout the county. So that just makes it more efficient for all of us, and it shares the burden based on population size with all the participants.”

Klipsch says that he involved all the incoming city council members and

mayor-elect Mike Matson in the process to make sure they were up to speed on the new agreement.