Four sent to hospital after early morning fire in Bettendorf

The Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a fire at 9 Riverview Lane just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived, fire could be seen on the exterior of the home and was found on the main level of the split level structure.

One occupant was able to get out of the home, but indicated that three others were still inside. Fire crews were able to get them all out. All four were treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital.

The Davenport Fire Department and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The fire is still under investigation.