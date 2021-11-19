Four suspects face mob-action charges after Thursday incident

Four suspects face charges of mob action after what Augustana College officials call an isolated Rock Island incident early Thursday.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, officers met in the area of the 1200 block of 35th Street with a victim. The person reported four suspects drove the victim to an unknown location in the area and battered that person, who suffered minor injuries. The suspects were with the victim when officers arrived, police told Local 4 News.

The suspects were identified as Logan M. Swank, 20; Kritartha Karki, 21; Aroosh Rajoura, 20; and James I. Thorp, 21; according to Rock Island Police and daily police reports.

Based on the initial information gathered by officers, all four suspects were charged with mob action, police said. Swank also was charged with battery.

The case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

To learn more about the Illinois statute on mob action, visit here. Mob action can be considered a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the circumstances.

Statement from the college

Augustana students received this statement from the college Thursday evening:

Dear students,

I wanted to reach out to the Augustana campus community this evening. We are aware of concerns and the college is directly involved in responding to an incident that occurred on November 17, 2021.

At this time, we are unable to share specific details. However, we want you to know that with the help of Augustana Police and Public Safety, all known perpetrators in the incident have been arrested by Rock Island Police.

There is no known current or on-going threat to students or community members.

In my experience, students intentionally harming another student is incredibly rare. This doesn’t reflect the type of Augustana student I’ve come to know, respect and appreciate.

Students, please know that this isolated incident was swiftly handled and protective measures were taken for the victim. Incidents like this will not be tolerated at Augustana College. Students who violate the student code of conduct will be held accountable through our disciplinary process.

I believe thoroughly that Augustana students care for one another, respect one another, and are destined to be great community leaders.

Please continue upholding our community principles individually and collectively. Remember to look out for one another’s well-being and safely intervene if you believe they are at risk of being the victim or perpetrator of a crime.

Thank you for continuing to show the ongoing care that our community is grounded in.

Sincerely,

Wes (Brooks, dean of students at Augustana)