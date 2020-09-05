Four-vehicle crash in downtown Rock Island

Two of at least three vehicles destroyed after a four-vehicle crash occurred overnight at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News is currently on the scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles that happened overnight in downtown Rock Island.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 23rd Street, in between Broadway Presbyterian Church and Broadway Greenspace.

The call came in sometime after midnight.

So far, we know a total of four vehicles were involved, and at least three are destroyed.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky was the first reporter on the scene and noticed debris and broken glass surrounding the area.

He reports the entire area has been blocked off and recommends avoiding it, if possible.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident or conditions of those involved.

We’re currently working to find more details and will provide updates when available.

BREAKING NEWS: A serious accident in Rock Island at 7th Avenue and 23rd Street. 3 vehicles are destroyed from it and there is glass all over 23rd Avenue. @WHBF the only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/2Gba4fLy53 — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) September 5, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.