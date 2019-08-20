Franzen family thanks hundreds for their support after major tractor accident

Codfish Hollow co-owner, family say Marv hopes to be back on his tractor soon

Relatives of a Maquoketa man recovering from severe injuries are sending a message tonight.

Marvin Franzen works at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers.

It’s a farm that doubles as a music venue in the evenings.

He drives the hay-rack ride from the parking lot to the concert hall.

His tractor rolled over about a week ago.

Franzen broke both of his arms.

He also broke his pelvis in three places.

He needed to be air lifted to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Local 4's Tahera Rahman sat down with his family.

Tonight, they’re thanking hundreds of people– friends and strangers, for their support.

“They’ve airlifted dad to Iowa City. He said, ‘I don’t know how bad he’s hurt but I know he’s hurt bad,'” says Barbara Franzen, Marv’s wife.

About a week ago, her son woke her up with some bad news: Her husband was severely injured in a tractor rollover.

“No one really knew what was going on,” says Tiffany Biehl, Codfish Hollow co-owner.

Marv suffered a broken pelvis and two broken arms.

“We were all just in shock,” Biehl says.

Marv has worked at her family’s farm since he was about 15 years old.

Biehl started a Go Fund Me page for Marv’s tractor and medical expenses.

“I didn’t know what I could do to help and I just thought that, we’ve got a lot of people in our community. I’ve got a lot of people behind me that can help and so the one way I could help is to rally all of those people to raise money for him,” Biehl says.

In just one week, they’ve received thousands of dollars and hundreds of messages.

“Mom reads the cards to him every day and we get cards from Oregon, all over the people that he’s met, Alaska and stuff,” says Marty Franzen, Marv’s son.

His kids say they’re not surprised that Marv’s mark went well beyond the farm.

“We’re so proud to call him our dad, her husband, grandfather, friend, buddy, anything,” Marlene says.

But they’re learning a lot about their dad.

“Everybody has discovered how wonderful a man he is, how strong, how funny, how helpful he is and how much he is truly loved,” Marlene says.

“The thing I like about driving the tractor on the hay-rack ride is I get to meet a lot of people. Nice people,” Marv told Local 4 News in August of 2018.

Now, those people are helping him get back on his feet and into his favorite seat.

“Marv’s strong. He’s going to make it,” Marlene says.

“He’ll be back on that tractor before you know it,” Marty says.

Just a week before Marv’s accident, staff at Codfish Hollow went through a drill with the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency.

Biehl and the Franzen family say they believe that drill saved Marv’s life.

You can send letters and limericks to Marv at this address:

Marvin C/O Tiffany Biehl

3437 288th Avenue

Maquoketa, IA 52060