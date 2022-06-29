The Moline Parks and Recreation Department invites all veterans, active duty and retired service persons to Riverside Family Aquatic Center, located at 3300 Fifth Avenue in Moline on Monday, July 4 for Military Day. Show a valid military ID and receive one free general admission. Regular admission rates apply for additional family members and friends. General admission is $5 per person and ages three and under are $1. Members of the Two Rivers YMCA receive free admission as part of their membership.

Pool hours are 12– 5 p.m. For more information, visit their website by clicking here or call (309) 524-2424.