(Humane Society of Scott County)

Looking for a new best friend for the holidays? Sunday is your chance to find a new cat or dog companion!

The Humane Society of Scott County, 2802 W. Central Park Ave, Davenport, is full, with more than 40 dogs and more than 45 cats available for adoption.

On social media posts, the Humane Society has announced free adult dog and cat adoptions on Sunday.

If you or someone you know is looking for a pet, on Sunday you can bring any adult (7 months or older) dog or cat home for free for the end of the Empty the Shelters event with the BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell.

Check out all of available here or stop Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

Normal adoption application and processes still apply. If you are a resident of Davenport, you will need to license your new pet at the time of adoption.