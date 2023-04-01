UnityPoint Health Trinity, Muscatine Public Health and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are offering free at-home colon cancer screening kits to identify cancer early and increase people’s treatment options and survival rates.

“For many people, cancer is something you don’t want to talk or hear about, and no one really wants to deal with it. With colorectal cancer being the fourth most common cancer in men and women, taking the steps to educate yourself and catch cancer early is key,” says Dr. Mark Williams,, general surgeon at UnityPoint Clinic–Mulberry. “A simple to use screening test can help find colorectal cancer early, when treatment works best.”

Thanks to grant support from the Iowa Cancer Consortium, UnityPoint Health and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, free in-person educational workshops and at-home screening kits for residents in Muscatine, Louisa and Scott County are being offered.

Two workshops will be offered at Musser Public Library, Room 104, 408 E. 2nd St., Muscatine: noon-1 p.m. Thursday,, April 13, and 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

Experts recommend people 45 or older be screened for colon cancer, or earlier if you have a family history of colon cancer or irritable bowel syndrome. Screenings are quick and easy, taking only minutes from the comfort of your home.

Learn more here and call Trinity Muscatine Public Health at 563-263-0122to to request a free at-home screening kit.

“Together, we’re reaching out into the community to help those at the greatest risk who may have challenges accessing care,” says Christy Roby, director of Trinity Muscatine Public Health.“By increasing access to colon cancer screenings, we can help promote better outcomes with early detection.”Colorectal cancer is a disease in which early detection is important. The earlier doctors can find cancer, when it’s small and hasn’t spread, the easier it is to treat. Simple screenings can increase survival chances to nearly 95%.“

“We’re all behind a similar goal: preventing cancer. But we’re also here for people when results aren’t what they are expecting,” said Kelsey Allen, LMSW, LSW, program director at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. “No one will face cancer alone.”

For more information on colon cancer care and services at Trinity Cancer Center, visit here.