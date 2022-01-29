The Illinois Department of Public Health announced more free at-home COVID-19 tests are available to residents of 14 counties in the state.

Locally, that includes ZIP codes 61345 and 61443 in Henry County.

Effective Friday, a total of 225,000 were made available on a first-come, first-served basis to Illinoisans.

The kits are being made available by Project Access COVID Tests, or Project ACT, partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation.

Kits can be ordered online here by entering a zip code, and then putting in other information to check eligibility.

Each household will receive five tests, and they are expected to be delivered by mail within one to two weeks of ordering.