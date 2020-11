Hy-Vee is giving away free breakfast for veterans from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday — drive-thru style to be COVID-friendly.

Everything from eggs to sausage to coffee to juice is available.

Local 4’s Taylor Boser was live in Milan and talked to store manager Jeramie Guy on Local 4 News This Morning about the challenges of setting an event like this up in 2020 and how the turnout has been so far.

Hy-Vee is giving away free breakfast for veterans from 6 to 10 this morning — drive-thru style to be COVID friendly. Everything from eggs to sausage to coffee to juice! (But maybe stick with coffee because it’s cold out…🥶) pic.twitter.com/fg3HOFU5o1 — Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) November 11, 2020