Free breast-cancer screenings available

Women in the Quad Cities can take advantage of free breast cancer screenings through UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

To make an appointment, call 309-779-5870. Funding for the program came from Riverboat Development Authority and Trinity Health Foundation, a news release says.

“We are committed to our mission of improving the health of the people and communities we serve. We recognize the ongoing need and importance of ensuring our community has access to breast cancer screening and diagnostic services and are providing financial assistance to those who qualify,” said Alison Beardsley, director of oncology.

Through the Trinity Health Foundation’s Breast Patient Assistance Fund, people can access a breast cancer screening and diagnostic services at no cost. To qualify, a patients must be either uninsured or underinsured. No doctor’s order is needed.

Beardsley says early detection of breast cancer leads to better outcomes and higher survival rates. But far too many people put off this important preventive measure.

“There’s an alarming trend nationally that women are postponing or skipping their mammogram. Every missed appointment is a missed opportunity to save a life. Each one of those appointments represents a loved one – a mother, daughter, partner, friend who is at risk and whose chances for survival increase with early detection and treatment,” said Beardsley.

Providers fear the progress in cancer detection and treatment over the last decades will regress if the trend continues. Even with new technology, breast cancer remains the most common cancer and second-leading cause of cancer death for women.

Patient financial assistance for breast imaging covers both the technical and professional

components of:

• Mammogram – screening or diagnostic.

• Ultrasound – manual or automated.

• Core biopsy, if recommended.

Uninsured or underinsured patients are eligible.

The American College of Radiology recommends annual mammography screening starting at age 40 for women of average risk of developing breast cancer. Higher-risk women should start mammographic screening earlier. Women should complete monthly self-breast exams to note changes in the look or feel of the breast. Report changes to your healthcare provider and call to schedule an examination.

Visit unitypoint.org for more information.