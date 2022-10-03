Women in the Quad Cities can now take advantage of no-cost breast cancer screenings through UnityPoint Health – Trinity. Funding for the breast cancer screening program comes from the Riverboat Development Authority and donors to Trinity Health Foundation.

“We are committed to our mission of improving the health of the people and communities we serve. We recognize the ongoing need for and importance of ensuring our community has access to breast cancer screening and diagnostic services and are providing financial assistance to those who qualify,” says Kelly Frick, director of Imaging Services.

Through Trinity Health Foundation’s Breast Patient Assistance Fund, people can access a breast cancer screening and diagnostic services at no cost. To qualify, patients must be either uninsured or underinsured. Patients can request a screening mammogram from their primary care provider and then call (309) 779-5870 to schedule. If you need help to find a primary care provider, call (309) 779-7979 in the Quad Cities or (563) 262-6294 in Muscatine. Frick says early detection of breast cancer leads to better outcomes and higher survival rates, but far too many people are putting off this important preventive measure.

“Regular screening mammography simply saves lives,” says Melinda Hass, MD, medical director of Trinity’s Breast Health Center. “Waiting or putting off entirely a recommended screening can have dire consequences. Today, not tomorrow, is the best time to call us to get scheduled.”

Patient financial assistance for breast imaging covers both the technical and professional components of:

• Mammogram – screening or diagnostic.

• Ultrasound – manual or automated.

• Core Biopsy – if recommended.

“Cancer screening plays a critical role in the health of our community members. Pandemic-related disruptions such as job loss or fear in seeking care may increase existing social or economic obstacles to screening and care,” says Mary Macumber-Schmidt, president of Trinity Health Foundation. “We’re grateful to donors who are removing any financial burden for those mothers, daughters, partners or friends who need these lifesaving screenings.”

The American College of Radiology recommends annual mammography screening starting at age 40 for women who have an average risk of developing breast cancer. Higher-risk women should start mammographic screening earlier. Women should complete monthly self-breast exams to note changes in the look or feel of the breast. They should report changes to their healthcare provider and call to schedule an examination. Click here for more information or call (309) 779-5870 to schedule a mammogram.