Thanks to a special summer reading partnership with Metro, fares will be waived for youth riding transit to Illinois Quad Cities public libraries this summer. East Moline, Moline, Rock Island and Silvis are all offering their own summer reading and event programs.

The four Illinois Quad Cities libraries have partnered with Metro to allow children from ages 4 to 12 to use a valid library card as their fare when traveling to and from several library locations between June 1st and July 31st. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult, and will have their fares waived when traveling to and from participating library branches.

The East Moline Public Library is at 745 16th Ave.

Riders must show a valid library card from the Moline, Rock Island, East Moline, or Silvis libraries to claim the fare waiver.

Summer program highlights for each library are as follows:

Moline Public Library, Discover Your Super Power Through Reading! June 3 – July 29 , 2023. Special events include Martika Circus Act, Bigger Bang Bubble Show, and Mikayla Oz Magic show.

The interior of the new Watts-Midtown branch of the Rock Island Public Library, 2715 30th St.

Metro bus routes are located near the following library locations:

Moline Public Library : 3210 41st Street, Moline.

: 745 16th Avenue, East Moline. Silvis Public Library: 806 1st Avenue, Silvis.

Summer reading programs and events are open to anyone. For information about applying or renewing a library card, or specifics on upcoming events, contact the respective library in your city.