Bus riders in Clinton are getting a break due to the extreme temperatures.
On July 26, 27 and 28, the MTA will offer free fixed route bus rides. Riders can find these bus routes by clicking here or by calling (563) 242-3721.
by: Sharon Wren
Posted:
Updated:
