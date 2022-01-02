Free caregiver program set for January

According to a recent AARP survey of Illinois caretakers, three out of four current and former caregivers age 40-plus say that it is extremely or very important to have more resources and training for family caregivers.

The Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging will offer a new program especially for caregivers of older adults and persons with disabilities. “Caring for You, Caring for Me” is a nationally recognized program aimed at helping caregivers take better care of themselves, collaborate effectively with professional caregivers, and be the best advocate possible for their loved ones.

The program will be offered in two different delivery formats: two three-hour sessions on Saturday mornings or six one-hour sessions held on designated weekdays over the noon lunch hour.

The next classes will be held 9 a.m. until noon Saturdays, Jan. 8 and 15, or noon until 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 10-26,

The program is free for Illinois residents providing care for an older adult or person with a disability. For more information, contact Holly Brugman, 309-793-6800 or hbrugman@wiaaa.org.